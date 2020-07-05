Chickasaw County Conservation Board to allow camping in two parks; Boy Scout Campground also opening

The Chickasaw County Conservation Board will open Airport Lake Park and Split Rock Park campgrounds on Friday at 6 a.m., officials announced in a press release issued Thursday.

Conservation Board Director Brian Moore said only campers with self-contained units will be permitted at this time. All pit latrines, modern restrooms, shower houses, and playgrounds will remain closed.

County park visitors and campers are expected to maintain proper social distancing (at least 6 feet of separation) and proper hygiene. In keeping with group size restrictions, campsites are to be occupied by the tenants of that site only at all times and no more than 10 people are to occupy a site at a time.

Meanwhile, New Hampton Parks and Recreation and Boy Scout officials said the campground in New Hampton, located just west of Mikkelson Park, will also open on Friday.

Like the county parks, only self-conatined units, including tents with portable toilets, will be allowed. Campfires at campsites should be for occupants of the site only, and there should be only six occupants per campsite, unless an immediate family contains more than six members.

The decision came after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation allowing campgrounds across the state to reopen beginning Friday, May 8 … “provided that the campground implements reasonable measures … to ensure social distancing, increased hygiene practices, and other public health measures to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 consistent with guidance issued by the Iowa Department of Public Health.”