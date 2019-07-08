Home / News / Chickasaw County Farm Bureau holds annual meeting
Chickasaw County Farm Bureau President Cassie Hackman presents Lexie Maloy and Keagan Betsinger Farm Bureau scholarships.

Chickasaw County Farm Bureau holds annual meeting

Wed, 08/07/2019 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Laurie Tiemessen

The 101st annual meeting of the Chickasaw County Farm Bureau was held on Monday, July 29, at the Chickasaw Event Center, where attendees not only enjoyed a great meal but also learned some interesting facts about Homeland Energy Solutions.

The event attracted almost 200 Farm Bureau members, who enjoyed a prime rib dinner.

Chickasaw County Farm Bureau President Cassie Hackman called the meeting to order and invocation was led by Katherine Balk and the District Director Randy Brincks led the Pledge of Allegiance. Many door prizes were given out at the end of the meeting.

For more on this story see the August 6 Tribune.

