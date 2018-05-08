Chickasaw County Farm Bureau turns 100

Music, pie, what wasn’t there to love?

Farmers and elected officials celebrated a support network for the agricultural community at the Chickasaw County Farm Bureau Centennial on Monday. Close to 300 people, mostly members, some elected officials, attended the bash at the Waucoma Event Center.

Iowa Farm Bureau Federation is celebrating its centennial this year as well; the American Farm Bureau Federation formed a year later in 1919.

Iowa Farm Bureau grew out of crop improvement organizations that sought to improve resources available to local farmers. Some of the first farm bureaus in Iowa were organized in 1912 to help coordinate agricultural activities.

J.R. Howard was the first president of not only Marshall County Farm Bureau, but also of IFBF and AFBF, Iowa Farm Bureau President Craig Hill said. In summer 1912, Howard organized a picnic in the county seat with speakers to exchange information and baseball; he expected 500 people, and 3,000 showed up.

— For more on this story, see the Aug. 3 New Hampton Tribune.