Chickasaw County goes to the dogs

Wed, 05/16/2018 - 10:10am Bob Fenske
Sheriff's office holds certification, training course for K-9s and their partners
Bob Fenske

Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Shawver couldn’t help but laugh at the question last week, even if he knew it was asked tongue in cheek.
“So what’s going on at Trinity Lutheran Church?”
No, no one at the church was under investigation; instead, K-9 units from throughout the state — and even one from Louisiana — spent last week using the church parking lot, among other places, for training and certification.
— For more on this story, see the May 15 New Hampton Tribune and May 17 Nashua Reporter.

