Chickasaw County has first confirmed COVID-19 case; governor orders more businesses closed

Chickasaw County has recorded its first documented case of the Coronavirus COVID-19, and Iowa’s governor ordered more businesses Monday to combat the pandemic in the Hawkeye State.

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced that there are now 946 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 75 Iowa counties. The case in Chickasaw County leaves Floyd County as the only Northeast Iowa county to yet to have a confirmed COVID-19 case.

Chickasaw County Public Health reported that the confirmed case was in the age 18-40 range and self-isolating at home.

"While this is Chickasaw County's first case, it may not be the last, and that's why we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority," Chickasaw County Public Health Director Lisa Welter said. "It's important for everyone to stay home as much as possible and to practice social distancing — this simply menas to stay away from groups of people and to keep a six-foot distance from other individuals."

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced during her daily press conference that three more Iowans have died because of Coronavirus, bringing the state’s death toll to 25.

She also ordered a slew of businesses to close through April 30. Those businesses and organizations include malls, social and fraternal clubs, bingo halls, bowling alleys, pool halls, zoos, arcades, amusement parks, libraries, skating rinks and skate parks, ourdoor/indoor playgrounds and children’s play centers, race tracks, tobacco and vaping stores, toy stores, gaming stores, instrument stores and campgrounds.

But Reynolds stopped short of issuing a shelter-in-place order.

“We need to stay home,” she said, “and we need to be responsible.”

She also warned Iowans that challenging times are ahead.

“I want to acknowledge that the last week has been especially hard. Unfortunately, we expect this week will be equally, if not more, difficult.”