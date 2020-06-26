Chickasaw County has five new positive cases of COVID-19

Chickasaw County recorded another five positive tests of COVID-19 this week, and the county’s public health director is asking residents to follow social distancing guidelines when they are out and about.

The five new cases include one in the 0-17 age group, one in the 18-40 age group, one in the 41-60 age group and two in the 61-80 age group.

The latest positive cases give Chickasaw County 24 positive cases, 18 of whom have recovered and been removed from Public Health monitoring.

“We encourage residents to spend time outdoors when possible,” said Lisa Welter, who is the director of Chickasaw County Public Health Care and Home Care Services, “because it’s beneficial to mental health and physical activity is a necessary part of a healthy lifestyle. But everyone needs to continue following social distancing guidelines when outdoors because close contact, even outside, can spread the virus that causes COVID-19.”