Home / News / Chickasaw County librarians make pitch to county supervisors

Chickasaw County librarians make pitch to county supervisors

Fri, 11/09/2018 - 5:52pm Bob Fenske
Group asks board members to increase funding next year by 1.5 percent
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

Last year, the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors allocated $120,000 total funding toward the six libraries in the county. This year, the county librarians (and a few library trustees) asked the board for just a slight increase overall in a purely informational presentation with no action taken. Budgeting meetings will occur later.
Of that basic allocation, 66 percent is divided equally among all libraries, and of the remainder, 20 percent is divided into shares according to population and 14 percent goes into shares according to the per capita supplement each library receives from its city, Lawler Librarian Cathy Humpal said.
— For more on this story, see the Nov. 8 Nashua Reporter and Nov. 9 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here