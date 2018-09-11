Chickasaw County librarians make pitch to county supervisors

Last year, the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors allocated $120,000 total funding toward the six libraries in the county. This year, the county librarians (and a few library trustees) asked the board for just a slight increase overall in a purely informational presentation with no action taken. Budgeting meetings will occur later.

Of that basic allocation, 66 percent is divided equally among all libraries, and of the remainder, 20 percent is divided into shares according to population and 14 percent goes into shares according to the per capita supplement each library receives from its city, Lawler Librarian Cathy Humpal said.

— For more on this story, see the Nov. 8 Nashua Reporter and Nov. 9 New Hampton Tribune.