Chickasaw County Public Health: Sixth resident tests positive for COVID-19

Chickasaw County Public Health officials announced Tuesday afternoon that a sixth county resident has tested positive for the Coronavirus COVID-19.

The latest case is an adult in the 41-60 year old age range, and the positive test came a day after the resident who was the fifth positive test was released from Public Health monitoring.

Chickasaw County Public Health Director Lisa Welter also said Tuesday that residents should be looking out for the well-being of their friends and family members who may be struggling with mental health or addiction issues.

“Life has completely changed for many of us because of COVID-19,” said Welter. “Social distancing guidelines are good for helping to slow the spread of the virus, but can be difficult for many, especially if it means isolation from family, friends or co-workers.”