Chickasaw County residents 'recovered' from Coronavirus

Chickasaw County Public Health and Home Care officials announced Thursday that both of the people who tested positive for Coronavirus COVID-19 have recovered and are no longer being monitored by the department.

“We encourage people to get the facts, rather than spread the fear,” Chickasaw County Public Health Director Lisa Welter said. “I would advise people to go to the coronavirous.iowa.gov website for the most accurate and up to date information.”

The site includes an interactive menu that shows testing stats, Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proclamations and processes for various types of assistance.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever (100.4 or greater) and shortness of breath. Residents experiencing any of these symptoms should call their health care providers before going to a clinic or hospital.

If the provider believes a resident needs to be tested, he or she will receive special instructions on how to get the test completed.

Welter, though, is reminding residents that they should stay home when ill, even if it’s the kind of illness that wouldn’t normally prevent them from every-day activites; cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm; and be washing their hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time they do so.