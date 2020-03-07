Home / News / Chickasaw County sees five more COVID-19 cases this week

Chickasaw County sees five more COVID-19 cases this week

Fri, 07/03/2020 - 2:03pm Bob Fenske
Public Health administrator urges residents to be cautious over holiday weekend
By: 
Bob Fenske

It’s the virus that just doesn’t want to go away, and with five new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the past five days, the administrator of Chickasaw County Pubic Health and Homecare Services Chickasaw wants to remind residents to do their part over the holiday weekend to slow the spread of the Coronavirus.

In a press release issued Friday afternoon, Public Health Administrator Lisa Welter touched on what will be a Fourth of July like no other.

“Celebrating the Fourth of July may feel a little different this year with COVID-19 considerations, and we want to remind everyone to follow some simple tips to enjoy Independence Day safely,” Welster said. “There are measures every Iowan can take to protect themselves and those they love from getting sick over this special holiday weekend.” 

She made her comments after Chickasaw County recorded its 29th positive test since the global pandemic first reared its head in Iowa back in March. Welter said that 22 of the cases have recovered and been released from Public Health monitoring.

Welter again emphasized the need for social distancing, hand-washing and “covering your cough.”

— For more on this story, see the July 7 Tribune

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here