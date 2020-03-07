Chickasaw County sees five more COVID-19 cases this week

It’s the virus that just doesn’t want to go away, and with five new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the past five days, the administrator of Chickasaw County Pubic Health and Homecare Services Chickasaw wants to remind residents to do their part over the holiday weekend to slow the spread of the Coronavirus.

In a press release issued Friday afternoon, Public Health Administrator Lisa Welter touched on what will be a Fourth of July like no other.

“Celebrating the Fourth of July may feel a little different this year with COVID-19 considerations, and we want to remind everyone to follow some simple tips to enjoy Independence Day safely,” Welster said. “There are measures every Iowan can take to protect themselves and those they love from getting sick over this special holiday weekend.”

She made her comments after Chickasaw County recorded its 29th positive test since the global pandemic first reared its head in Iowa back in March. Welter said that 22 of the cases have recovered and been released from Public Health monitoring.

Welter again emphasized the need for social distancing, hand-washing and “covering your cough.”

