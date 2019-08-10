Home / News / Chickasaw County sues cities

Chickasaw County sues cities

Tue, 10/08/2019 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
County asking court to order municipalities to make ‘fair’ contribution for ambulance
By: 
Bob Fenske

The long-rumored lawsuit is now a reality after Chickasaw County last week filed a petition for a “writ of mandamus” against the county’s cities and their council members in district court to help pay for ambulance service in the county.

The suit asks the court to enter an order “compelling all Defendant council persons to vote and to cause real properties within their respective city boundaries to become subject to taxation to fulfill the duties of Defendant Cities and Defendant Ambulance Council.”

According to court papers filed by Chickasaw County Attorney Jennifer Schwickerath last Thursday, the county is also asking for the cities to pay legal fees for the “necessity of bringing this action under the unjust enrichment claims.”

For more on this story see the October 8 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here