Chickasaw County sues cities

The long-rumored lawsuit is now a reality after Chickasaw County last week filed a petition for a “writ of mandamus” against the county’s cities and their council members in district court to help pay for ambulance service in the county.

The suit asks the court to enter an order “compelling all Defendant council persons to vote and to cause real properties within their respective city boundaries to become subject to taxation to fulfill the duties of Defendant Cities and Defendant Ambulance Council.”

According to court papers filed by Chickasaw County Attorney Jennifer Schwickerath last Thursday, the county is also asking for the cities to pay legal fees for the “necessity of bringing this action under the unjust enrichment claims.”

