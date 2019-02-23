Home / News / Chickasaw County under blizzard warning Saturday night into Sunday

Chickasaw County under blizzard warning Saturday night into Sunday

Sat, 02/23/2019 - 11:48am Bob Fenske
Forecasters say snow, wind will create dangerous conditions
By: 
Bob Fenske

Chickasaw County will be under a blizzard warning from 6 p.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday as National Weather Service officials say another round of snow and wind will move into the area.

The storm, which brought freezing drizzle into the area overnight on Friday, will bring snow and winds that could gust up to 50 miles per hour Saturday night, into Sunday.

Forecasters say the New Hampton area may be on the low end of the 5 to 10 inches of snow prediction but that those winds will make for life-threatening conditions.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                           

