Chickasaw Hall of Fame grows by four Friday
Wed, 09/26/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Boyds, Moser, Tenge to be inducted before homecoming football game
By:
Dorothy Huber
New Hampton High School’s Athletic Hall of Fame will welcome four new members before the Chickasaws’ football team plays Iowa Falls-Alden in the annual homecoming game.
Those being inducted this year include Bill and Connie Boyd, Taylor (Moore) Moser and Brian Tenge.
The ceremony is set to begin around 7 p.m. in between the freshman/sophomore and varsity games.
