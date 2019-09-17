Chickasaw Hall of Fame grows by three Friday

New Hampton High School’s Athletic Hall of Fame will welcome three new members before the Chickasaws’ football team plays Waverly-Shell Rock in the annual homecoming game.

Those being inducted this year include 1993 graduate James Rochford, 1999 graduate Casey Tierney and longtime Chickasaw Athletic Booster Club Treasurer Denise Webster.

The ceremony is set to begin around 7 p.m. in between the freshman/sophomore and varsity games.

For more on this story see the September 17 Tribune.