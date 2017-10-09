Home / News / Chickasaw Open leads way again for school ‘extra’

Chickasaw Open leads way again for school ‘extra’

Sun, 09/10/2017 - 1:17am Bob Fenske
Golf fundraiser, grant help pay for new playground equipment
By: 
James Grob

New playground equipment doesn’t happen by accident. It takes some sweat and tears, a lot of paperwork, more than a little elbow grease, and most of all — money.
And in this case, a few rounds of golf helped, too.
The latest “jungle gym” by the elementary school in New Hampton is nearly ready for the kids to use.

 

For more of this story, see Friday's New Hampton Tribune

