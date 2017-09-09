Chickasaws get win in district opener

New Hampton's Keagan John had 195 yards of total offense and Braydon Fisher added 155 rushing yards as New Hampton pulled away for a 28-14 win over Forest City in the Indians' homecoming game.

John finished with 144 rushing yards on 17 carries while Fisher ground out 155 yards on 30 rushes as New Hampton improved to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in Class 2A, District 2 play.

Trailing 7-0, the Chickasaws got on the board when John scored on a 1-yard run and Austin Hemann's extra point tied it with 5:33 left in the first quarter.

But although New Hampton dominated the rest of the first half, the Chickasaws were their own worst enemy. A Fisher 74-yard scoring run was called back because of a holding penalty, one of six flags New Hampton drew in the first 24 minutes.

Fisher and John scored on runs of 11 and 47 yards, respectively, in a 66-second span in the third quarter to push the lead to 21-7, but Forest City used a 64-yard bomb to make it a one possession game.

New Hampton, though, put the game out of reach three minutes into the fourth quarter when John found Mason Cleveland for a 22-yard touchdown pass.

The Chickasaws return home next Friday when it plays Hampton-Dumont in its homecoming game.