Chickasaws to welcome five to Hall

Tue, 09/12/2017 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Induction will be held before Friday’s homecoming game
New Hampton High School’s Athletic Hall of Fame not only will welcome five new members but it will also definitely celebrate the 1990s on Friday night as part of the school’s homecoming celebration.
Those being inducted this year include  three 1993 graduates — Kelly Seery, Chad Utley and Craig Volk — 1994 graduate Stacie (Winter) Shekleton and longtime New Hampton basketball coach Scott Hogeland, who coached the 1993 team to the Class 3A boys state basketball title.
The ceremony is set to begin around 7 p.m. in between the freshman/sophomore and varsity football games against Hampton-Dumont.
Each year the Chickasaw Booster Club coordinates the Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony for the New Hampton Community School District.  
The Hall of Fame was initiated in 1995 and, with the addition of the Class of 2017, will have 112 members.
Individuals may be inducted for their success as an athlete, coach or in the area of service as a patron of the New Hampton athletic programs.
 

