Chicken, pork and sauce, oh my!

Sat, 09/15/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Nine participate in first annual Wing Eating Challenge at grill-off at fair
Mira Schmitt-Cash

The Nashua Area Chamber of Commerce second annual Best Dam BBQ Challenge brought foodies and fun to the Big Four Fair on Saturday, Sept. 1.
Andrew Pahnisch, of Nashua, scarfed down 12.7 ounces of chicken wings in two minutes, which is over three-quarters of a pound, and 2 to 3 ounces more than eight other challengers, to win the first annual Best Dam Wing Eating Challenge.
The 2018 BBQ Challenge Best Overall award went to Big Foot’s BBQ (Steve Perry and Kurt Schmitt) of Nashua, with team 2 Sauced 2 Pork (Steve Schmidt) placing second.
The BOARS (Nathaniel Sinnwell and Brad Baldwin families), of Nashua, won the VIP Challenge, also known as “People’s Choice.”
