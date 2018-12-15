Children prepare for Santa as library hosts 'holiday open house'

Children in Nashua prepared for Santa’s approaching visit to their home by hand-painting paper plates to hold Christmas cookies at the Nashua Public Library on Saturday morning as parents and grandparents watched.

The sounds of holiday music on acoustic and electric guitar and bells filled the library as Nashua-Plainfield area music students Lucas Pierce and Thomas Lindloff accompanied teacher Laurie Kristiansen. The program ranged from holiday favorites such as “Silent Night” and “Jingle Bells” to old favorites like “Summer of ’69” and “California Dreaming.”

