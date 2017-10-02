Chili Cook-Off donates to S.N.A.P.

Members of the First Congregational Church in Nashua held their first annual chili cook-off last week. Nine members put their talents to work and each made a batch of chili to be judged by the public.The cook-off was held in the church basement from 5:30-7:30 p.m. last Wednesday. There was a free will donation with 100 percent of the proceeds going to Chickasaw County S.N.A.P. (spay neuter all pets)Church member Kim Connor said they decided to donate to S.N.A.P. because the nonprofit organization needs help. "S.N.A.P. is a no-kill shelter in New Hampton that was started six years ago. They help animals find forever homes. There are a lot of animals that need to be placed." Connor said that the First Congregational Church is about helping. "Every fundraiser we have, 100 percent of the proceeds go to whoever we are fundraising for." She said the volunteers of S.N.A.P. appreciate all the help they get. "They not only care for dogs and cats but bigger animals as well."Ginny Olsen is also a member of the First Congregational Church and she said that S.N.A.P. has even helped place horses. "They are a wonderful organization," she said. Olsen told about a pregnant dog that was taken to S.N.A.P., "She delivered eight puppies and had no clue how to care for her pups. The staff tried to help her but she wasn't going to nurse those puppies. Volunteers got busy and found a woman in Nashua who had just weaned a litter of pups. The S.N.A.P. volunteers took the eight puppies to Nashua and that mother dog welcomed all eight of those little ones. She cared for them like they were her own." Olsen was happy to add that all eight have found forever homes.For the complete story see the 2/10/2017 Nashua Reporter.