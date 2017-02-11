Home / News / A chilly yet fun Trunk or Treat

A chilly yet fun Trunk or Treat

Thu, 11/02/2017 - 7:00am Bob Fenske
Nashua families turn out in force
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

Spiderman did not have to save the day in Nashua on Sunday afternoon while he was on Main Street, but he was seen getting candy. There were also dinosaurs, Flash, princesses and many more masked characters roaming around Main Street on Sunday afternoon for the fourth annual “Trunk or Treat” hosted by Nashua Women of Today.

The cold and wet weather did not stop the celebration, and children still had fun of getting treats and were able to play fun games. Children of all ages could enter the pumpkin contest and those businesses and individuals who decorated their truck and handed out candy.

 

For more of this article, and more photos, see Thursday's Nashua Reporter.

