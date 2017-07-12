Christmas Anyone?

It’s true: Kids do say the strangest things.

Just ask Santa Claus, who had himself one busy Saturday at the Carnegie Cultural Center.

“Some of them ask for the strangest things,” the jolly old man said when he saw the last of what seemed like hundreds of children. “There was the one girl who basically wanted cleaning supplies. I like that kid. And I bet you her parents do, too.”

That one girl was Tatum Lechtenberg who cut out pictures of what she wanted for Christmas, and one thinks that she was just having fun with scissors as she filled a sandwich bag with her “wish list;” after all, what child asks for Mucinex and a whole bunch of cleaning supplies.

Make no mistake about it, though, Santa Saturday was a huge hit in New Hampton.

Before the man of the hour showed up at the Carnegie, scores of children visited the Santa Store, Great Plays Daycare’s unique venue where children, with a little help from volunteer high school students, pick out gifts for their parents, siblings and friends.

“Some of them are great shoppers,” New Hampton junior Brittany White said, “and some of them, it’s like the first thing they see, that’s what they want.”

She paused and laughed.

“Mostly, that’s the boys.”

