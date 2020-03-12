Home / News / Christmas events will continue despite pandemic

Christmas events will continue despite pandemic

Thu, 12/03/2020 - 1:18pm Bob Fenske
New Horizons-Chamber does call off window displays, but three events still a go although they will look different
By: 
Bob Fenske

Some Christmas events are going ahead, although they’re going to look drastically different this year, while still others, including the live windows display that was set to be held this Thursday, are being axed because of COVID-19.

New Horizons-Chamber Director Jason Speltz said the organization decided to cancel its annual “Ho Ho Ho to New Hampton We Go” celebration that was set for this week. The annual event includes downtown stores staying open late and having live window displays.

“We were hoping kind of doing a reverse parade, maybe have cars driving by to look at the displays,” Speltz said, “but the more and more we thought about it, we thought it was best to lead by example. I know people aren’t going to be happy about it, but we also want to keep this virus from spreading.”

But three events — the New Hampton Women of Today’s Santa Store, the Carnegie Cultural Center’s Santa Saturday, and the New Hampton Parks and Recreation Breakfast with Santa — are still going on as scheduled. The first two events are set for this Saturday while Breakfast with Santa will take place on a drive-through basis on Saturday, Dec. 12.

— For more on this story, see the Dec. 1 Tribune

New Hampton Tribune

121 West Main Street
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here