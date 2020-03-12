Christmas events will continue despite pandemic

Some Christmas events are going ahead, although they’re going to look drastically different this year, while still others, including the live windows display that was set to be held this Thursday, are being axed because of COVID-19.

New Horizons-Chamber Director Jason Speltz said the organization decided to cancel its annual “Ho Ho Ho to New Hampton We Go” celebration that was set for this week. The annual event includes downtown stores staying open late and having live window displays.

“We were hoping kind of doing a reverse parade, maybe have cars driving by to look at the displays,” Speltz said, “but the more and more we thought about it, we thought it was best to lead by example. I know people aren’t going to be happy about it, but we also want to keep this virus from spreading.”

But three events — the New Hampton Women of Today’s Santa Store, the Carnegie Cultural Center’s Santa Saturday, and the New Hampton Parks and Recreation Breakfast with Santa — are still going on as scheduled. The first two events are set for this Saturday while Breakfast with Santa will take place on a drive-through basis on Saturday, Dec. 12.

— For more on this story, see the Dec. 1 Tribune