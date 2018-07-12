Home / News / Christmas in Plainfield offers Santa and holiday merriment

Christmas in Plainfield offers Santa and holiday merriment

Fri, 12/07/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

Mayor Tom Geise reminded visitors to keep Christmas in their hearts this holiday season, as Plainfield’s annual Christmas on Main began Sunday evening with the annual Christmas tree lighting. Miss Plainfield 2018 Brianna Bienemann led a countdown until lights-on.
Once the trees were lit, Plainfield Days Committee member Lisa Downing told the crowd of all the events on Main Street.
The Plainfield Baptist Church held its annual soup supper for those who wanted to warm up after being out in the cold and windy weather.
— For more on this story, see the Dec. 6 Nashua Reporter. 

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here