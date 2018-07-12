Christmas in Plainfield offers Santa and holiday merriment

Mayor Tom Geise reminded visitors to keep Christmas in their hearts this holiday season, as Plainfield’s annual Christmas on Main began Sunday evening with the annual Christmas tree lighting. Miss Plainfield 2018 Brianna Bienemann led a countdown until lights-on.

Once the trees were lit, Plainfield Days Committee member Lisa Downing told the crowd of all the events on Main Street.

The Plainfield Baptist Church held its annual soup supper for those who wanted to warm up after being out in the cold and windy weather.

— For more on this story, see the Dec. 6 Nashua Reporter.