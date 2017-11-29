Christmas season kickoff in Nashua, Plainfield

Christmas in Nashua will begin with a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus who will be coming to the Nashua-Plainfield Elementary School on a fire truck.

The firemen will make sure they arrive at 9 a.m. to talk with the area children to see if they are on the good or naughty list this year. Children will also be able to get a complimentary picture to remember their visit with Mr. and Mrs. Claus and finish many crafts until 11 a.m. This event is sponsored by the Nashua Women of Today.

Parents will be able to enjoy the day shopping in the area on Main Street with Junk and Jingles with Country Boy Salvage and friends. Stop by the many businesses hosting including EZ Bench, VFW Hall, The Scratching Post, JTee’s Designs and more. Tom and Sue’s on Main invite all visitors to their store while wine tasting with Mike Oleson from Engelbrecht Family Winery from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shelby’s Southern Smokehouse will be open with some great lunch specials.

The Gateway to Northeast Iowa Welcome Center will hold their annual Holiday Open House with many local vendors including Andrea Laube, Jackie Livingston, Diane Day and many more. Find those perfect presents whether it is a photograph, coloring book or baked goods.

THR Zoological Farm will host carriage rides, live nativity and photos with Santa for a small fee on Wabash Avenue and First Congregational Church will hold their annual Bake Sale.

There will be a tree lighting ceremony at Cedar View Park at 5 p.m. with the 2nd annual Holiday Lights beginning after the ceremony.

For more information and times of the events for Christmas in Nashua please go to Nashua Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

----------------------------------

Area children will have one last chance to talk to Santa about their Christmas lists before the big day at the Plainfield Public Library on Dec. 3. Plainfield will be holding their annual Christmas on Main with a special guest Santa Claus. He will meet with the children from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the library and cookies and hot chocolate will be available throughout the evening.

The annual Lighting of Trees in front of the Plainfield sign on Main Street will begin at 5:30 p.m. along with a live Nativity. There will also be a hay ride around the town which begins in front of the 707 on Main Street.

There will also be vendors inside the 707 on Main Street including Kendra’s Crafty Cakes, JTee’s Designs, Expressions and Beyond along with several more. A wine tasting with Mike Oleson from Engelbrecht Family Winery will be held at the Oak Tree. Visitors will be able to try before they buy for their holiday gatherings.

A soup supper will be held at First Baptist Church provided by Jan Hyde, Betty Balsley and Janice Dietz. Warm up with a homemade bowl of soup when the weather cools off for the evening.

First National Bank will be sponsoring the annual Christmas Lighting competition for the residents of Plainfield. The bank will hand out prizes for first, second and third places. The competition is fierce for citizens who enter this annual contest.

There is something for everyone in Plainfield during their annual Christmas on Main on Sunday evening so make sure not to miss it.