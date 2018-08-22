Home / News / Church celebrates new home

Church celebrates new home

Wed, 08/22/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Prairie Lakes members are grateful for its new building
By: 
Bob Fenske

Jack Kline remembers those early days when he and his friends first began gathering for worship services at the Chickasaw Event Center.
“Even before we became affiliated with Prairie Lakes,” he said, “we were already thinking it would be so cool to have our own building.”
The New Hampton physician paused Sunday morning and his face broke out in a wide smile.
— For more on this story, see the Aug. 21 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

