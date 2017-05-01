Home / News / Church program builds community

Church program builds community

Thu, 01/05/2017 - 5:00pm Brittany
Family, faith and fellowship are keys for St. John’s new program
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

Community is a group of people living in the same place or having a particular characteristic in common and the Nashua community is invited to join the fun at St. John Lutheran Church on Wednesday evening beginning on Jan. 11.It is www.w (working with the Word.Wednesday) and it is a fun time for families to come and relax after a busy day and spend time with each other instead of sitting in front of their electronics.For the complete story see the 1/5/2017 Nashua Reporter.

