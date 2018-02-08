Church will celebrate marriage this weekend

The 66th annual Marriage Reunion is set for this weekend at the Little Brown Church and all are welcomed to join in the fun to celebrate marriage.

This two day event will begin on Saturday at 7 p.m. with the pastor’s reception hosted by Pastor John Granchie and church members. Drinks and cookies will be provided for the evening.

Registration will begin at 9 a.m. on Sunday morning for all couples who would like to be part of this event.

The annual old time hymn sing will begin at 10:15 a.m. with worship service beginning at 10:30 a.m. During this special outdoor service couples will be able to recite their wedding vows to each other with the love and dedication just like on their wedding day.

