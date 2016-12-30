Home / News / Church will look for new pastor for coming years

Church will look for new pastor for coming years

Fri, 12/30/2016 - 5:00pm Brittany
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

The end of another year will bring changes like it always does but for the congregation at Nashua First Congregational Church these changes will mean finding a new pastor. Pastor Ben Scholl will step down as the pastor at the church after the service on Jan. 1 but will still be involved as a member.Pastor Scholl began his journey with the church when the congregation was without a pastor and the former Pastor Jim Mann from the Little Brown Church asked Scholl if he could fill in on a temporary basis. Who knew it will lead to a permanent position with a great focus on youth activities.For the complete story see the 12/29/2016 Nashua Reporter.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here