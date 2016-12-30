Church will look for new pastor for coming years

The end of another year will bring changes like it always does but for the congregation at Nashua First Congregational Church these changes will mean finding a new pastor. Pastor Ben Scholl will step down as the pastor at the church after the service on Jan. 1 but will still be involved as a member.Pastor Scholl began his journey with the church when the congregation was without a pastor and the former Pastor Jim Mann from the Little Brown Church asked Scholl if he could fill in on a temporary basis. Who knew it will lead to a permanent position with a great focus on youth activities.For the complete story see the 12/29/2016 Nashua Reporter.