Cities get ambulance ‘bill’

The Chickasaw County ambulance saga took yet another turn recently when the Board of Supervisors made a settlement offer to cities.

Supervisors designated their chairman, Jacob Hackman, and County Attorney Jennifer Schwickerath to serve as the negotiating team that came up with the offer that will require cities to pay 70 percent of the two-year contract the board signed with the Chickasaw Ambulance Service this past summer.

“This proposed allocation is more than was discussed months ago,” New Hampton City Attorney Kevin Kennedy wrote in an e-mail to city officials from throughout the county and the Chickasaw Ambulance Council, “and it appears to be close to the maximum that a judge would impose if he/she fully agreed with the county after trial of this case.”

