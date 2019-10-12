Home / News / Cities get ambulance ‘bill’

Cities get ambulance ‘bill’

Tue, 12/10/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
New Hampton City Council says it will make a decision after budgeting process
By: 
Bob Fenske

The Chickasaw County ambulance saga took yet another turn recently when the Board of Supervisors made a settlement offer to cities.

Supervisors designated their chairman, Jacob Hackman, and County Attorney Jennifer Schwickerath to serve as the negotiating team that came up with the offer that will require cities to pay 70 percent of the two-year contract the board signed with the Chickasaw Ambulance Service this past summer.

“This proposed allocation is more than was discussed months ago,” New Hampton City Attorney Kevin Kennedy wrote in an e-mail to city officials from throughout the county and the Chickasaw Ambulance Council, “and it appears to be close to the maximum that a judge would impose if he/she fully agreed with the county after trial of this case.”

For more on this story see the December 10 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

