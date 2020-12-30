Cities leaving Ambulance Council

The Chickasaw County Ambulance Council is growing smaller by the week.

At least, the current council is.

A week after the county Board of Supervisors voted to withdraw from the 1989 28E agreement, the county’s two largest cities — New Hampton and Nashua — followed suit at their regular city council meetings on Monday night.

The county’s other cities were expected to follow suit. Ionia’s City Council held a special meeting on Monday and voted to leave the council that was expected to negotiate a new ambulance contract in 2021.

But there may be movement on a lawsuit that the county filed against the cities to force them to help pay for the ambulance contract the county signed in 2019 and runs through June 30, 2021.

The Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting on Thursday to, according to the agenda sent out by Auditor Joan Knoll, members will meet "with [County Attorney] Jennifer Schwickeath via phone conference" for the "sonderiation of, and potential action upon, amended intergovernmental agreement regarding Ambulance Council and of settlement agreement ending ambulance litigation."

Thursday's meeting will be held at 11 a.m. at the Courthouse.

— For more on this story, see the Jan. 5 Tribune and the Jan. 7 Reporter