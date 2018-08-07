City’s housing needs assessed, of use in federal grants

The 51-page New Hampton 2018 Housing Needs Assessment from Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments was acknowledged and approved by New Hampton City Council on Monday.

The city started this process about a year ago because it wanted to use the Housing Needs Assessment to meet limited criteria for workforce housing tax credits for new development in the state, said Rose Phillips, a housing planner with the Council of Governments.

Things have changed.

“Now New Hampton is, as a small community is actually able to request those without being required to finish the Housing Needs Assessment process,” Phillips said.

The report is still of use, however.

Economic Development Director Tammy Robinson said two people have requested copies of the document.

