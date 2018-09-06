City agrees to help county gain access to conservation area

An easement resolution was granted at Monday’s New Hampton City Council meeting, allowing Chickasaw County Conservation permission to use right of way to construct access roads from the north end of Klenske Avenue into a conservation-owned ground to the north in order to make improvements.

The map had been shared with the council on March 19, but no action taken.

“It’s long-range plan,” Conservation Director Brian Moore said. Moore said brush needs to be cut and a trail mowed.

