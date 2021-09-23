City ballot ends up a little light

Two New Hampton City Council members will not seek re-election this fall; in fact, one of them will be replaced by a write-in candidate.

Chickasaw County’s largest city won’t have a contested race on the ballot when voters head to the polls on Nov. 2, and after the filing deadline for nomination papers passed on Thursday, New Hampton has two seats that have no declared candidates.

Ward 2 Councilman Scott Perkins and Ward 4 Councilman Bruce Diiro both decided against seeking re-election, and while Diiro’s seat had one candidate, Mindy Casterton-Humpal, file nomination papers, Perkins’ seat that covers the northwestern quadrant of the city, will be decided by write-in votes.

The New Hampton Park Board will also have one seat open to a write-in candidate as incumbents Connie Boyd and Sarah Dungey elected to seek re-election while incumbent Eric Robinson announced he would not seek another term.

New Hampton also won’t have any contested races for its School Board. Incumbent Tim Denner was the lone incumbent to file nomination papers, and although neither Board President Joe Rosonke nor Board Vice President Damian Baltes filed candidate papers, two other residents — Adam Schwickerath and Bob Ayers, who served the district for years as its business manager before retiring in 2020 – will run uncontested.

Other cities in the county will have contested races as Alta Vista, Fredericksburg, Ionia and Nashua all have more candidates for its city council races than seats available.

— For more on this story, see the Sept. 21 Tribune