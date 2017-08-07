City to change sump pump rules

New Hampton City Council members understand that they may be sending a mixed message, but they asked City Attorney Kevin Kennedy on Wednesday to draft and ordinance that would no longer allow sump pumps that drain into city streets to be installed in the city.

After a long discussion during Wednesday’s meeting, the council’s concensus was to allow sump pumps that currently drain into the street to continue to do so.

But the council members also agreed that the city’s current ordinance, which basically says only “new construction” sump pumps won’t be allowed to drain into streets, needs to be tightened.

The issue was brought up last month by Street Superintendent Junior Mai, who said on Monday that the water is damaging streets and causing safety issues.

Mai gave the council members a list of almost 50 homes that have sump pumps draining into the street and said there are probably a half-dozen to a dozen more.

“It’s deteriorating the streets,” he said, “and I just feel like you need to know and make a decision.”

