City clerk to leave job at end of month

Sat, 11/10/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Dean says ‘dream job’ leads to resignation; City Council hires Scholl as police chief
Jennifer Lantz

Change was the operative word at Monday night’s Nashua City Council meeting as city leaders learned of the resignation of its city clerk and hired a new police chief.
Council members accepted the resignation of City Clerk Rhonda Dean, who began working for the city in early 2017.
She told the council that she has been offered what she called her “dream job.” Although she didn’t disclose what that job was, she did tell council members it will allow her to work from home yet also allow her time to work at the restaurant — Shelby’s Southern Smokehouse — her family owns.
“My time with the city has been an amazing learning experience and I understand there is so much more to accomplish within the city,” she wrote in her resignation letter. “However I cannot pass up this opportunity. You all are doing amazing work for this little town and I hope to be able to contribute in some way as a business owner/resident in the future.”
She said her last day with the city will be Nov. 30.
