City comes out RAGBRAI winner

The City Council on Monday night learned that New Hampton will finish with a “RAGBRAI surplus,” and the mayor of the city profusely thanked all those that made the July 27 appearance of the ride in New Hampton a “rousing success.”

“It was one of the most awesome things I’ve seen in my 36 years as a resident of this city,” Mayor Deb Larsen said as she gave City Council members an update on the Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa that had last come through New Hampton in 1977.

“We had so many people come together,” she said, “and I’m just so proud of the way New Hampton came together.”

And maybe the best news is that RAGBRAI didn’t cost the city a dime; in fact, City Clerk Suellen Kolbet said the city may have a surplus of between $4,000 and $5,000 once the final bills are paid.

