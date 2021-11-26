City comes up with system to hire help for emergencies

New Hampton Public Works Director Casey Mai said it came down to being “fair.”

New Hampton City Councilman Cory McDonald, though, worried about the fact that the city in effect would be going with an “out-of-town” contractor when it came to emergency repairs to water and sewer lines.

After a long discussion at last week’s City Council meeting, though, the city decided that in the interest of fairness that the city would set up an “ordered” call list that will be used when a water main breaks or a sewer line needs fixing.

“I’ve heard it enough from contractors that we never call them or ‘why do you only call this company or that one’ that I felt like we should put out an RFP and see what we could come up with,” Mai told council members on Monday night. “Obviously, this is up to you, but I do think this is the fairest way to go.”

The City Council agreed, voting 5-1 to place the Blazek Corporation of Lawler at the top of its on-call list, followed by Speicher Excavating of Fredericksburg and Mick Gage Plumbing and Heating.

In the past, the city has not had a “set-in-stone” process to follow when it needs help for emergency repairs to water and sewer lines, and Mai said there were several reasons — including having a better idea of prices and addressing the issue of fairness — he made the request for proposals, which are often referred to as RFPs.

