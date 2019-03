A public hearing is set for the next Nashua City Council meeting regarding the garbage rates.

Jendro Sanitation is asking the city to approve a 1.9 percent increase in garbage rates plus a $1.51 per household per month increase. Sanitation is asking this increase effective April 1, the day of the public hearing.

Currently, the residents pay $11 for a 35 gallon garbage tote, $15 for a 65 gallon garbage tote or $20 for a 95 gallon garbage tote. Recycling prices are included in these costs.

If the cost is approved, the price increase increment for the residents would range from $1.71 to $1.89. The new cost for the garbage totes would be $12.71 for a 35 gallon garbage tote, $16.79 for a 65 gallon garbage tote or $21.89 for a 95 gallon garbage tote. The recycling cost would still be included in this price.

The public hearing will be at 7 p.m. April 1 during the council meeting at City Hall.

