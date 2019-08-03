City Council adopts curfew ordinance for minors

The Nashua City Council Monday night approved two ordinances that proponents say will to keep Nashua minors safe and on the right track.

Both ordinances — one puts into place a city-wide curfew while the other is a so-called “social hosting” law dealing with alcohol — will go into effect immediately.

The curfew will apply to those under the age of 16 and will run from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day. Youth will not be able to be in alleys, on streets or public places without a responsible adult present. The exceptions to the new ordinance will be if the minor is traveling between home and an activity like work, church or school activity or the minor is on an emergency errand for a responsible adult. The officer will use discretion when a curfew violation has occurred.

