City Council appoints new city administrator

After months of discussion, the Nashua City Council made it official Monday night when it voted 3-2 to name a Minnesota woman as the city’s first city administrator.

Rachel Leitz will move into the newly created position, and although city leaders have said they hoped to have an administrator in place by July 1, they said Monday night they need to firm up a starting date with Leitz.

Leitz will be paid a $60,000 annual salary, and council members said they believe she has done “her homework” and is aware of the issues Nashua faces.

There were much discussions throughout the evening about the position, and both Rolland Cagley and Tom Johnson, the two council members who have consistently voted against creating the position, spoke for concerned residents who wanted to know if any council members had applied for the position.

The committee did not reveal who applied or if any of the City Council members applied.

