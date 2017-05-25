Home / News / City Council appoints new city administrator

City Council appoints new city administrator

Thu, 05/25/2017 - 5:00am Brittany
The newly created Nashua city position will be filled by Minnesota woman Rachel Leitz soon
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

After months of discussion, the Nashua City Council made it official Monday night when it voted 3-2 to name a Minnesota woman as the city’s first city administrator.
Rachel Leitz will move into the newly created position, and although city leaders have said they hoped to have an administrator in place by July 1, they said Monday night they need to firm up a starting date with Leitz.
Leitz will be paid a $60,000 annual salary, and council members said they believe she has done “her homework” and is aware of the issues Nashua faces.
There were much discussions throughout the evening about the position, and both Rolland Cagley and Tom Johnson, the two council members who have consistently voted against creating the position, spoke for concerned residents who wanted to know if any council members had applied for the position.
The committee did not reveal who applied or if any of the City Council members applied.

For the complete story see the 5/25/2017 Nashua Reporter.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here