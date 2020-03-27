Home / News / City Council approves 2020-21 budget, tax levy after another ‘quiet’ public hearing

City Council approves 2020-21 budget, tax levy after another ‘quiet’ public hearing

Fri, 03/27/2020 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Bob Fenkse

Two public hearings didn’t produce any more comments on New Hampton’s 2020-21 budget and tax levy than one public hearing.

Because of a new state law, the city was required to hold two public hearings this year, the second of which was held last Monday just before the City Council approved a budget that, like its first public hearing that was held on March 2, council members received nary a comment.

New Hampton’s proposed tax levy for next year is set for $13.98433 per $1,000 assessed valuation next year, up 7.5 percent from this year’s levy, which was $13.22579 per $1,000 assessed valuation. 

For more on this story see the March 24 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

