City Council approves economic development grant for Main Street business

The New Hampton City Council last week approved providing a couple with an economic development grant for what will be a unique business on New Hampton’s Main Street.

Lisa and Lee Pool recently purchased the building at 109 E. Main Street that was formerly the home of businesses like the Coffee Shop and King’s Deli.

The Pools said they are considering using the building for office and some storage space for the Little Light of Mine Committee, that along with area businesses and organizations light up Mikkelson Park during the holiday season; as an office for Lisa Pool’s IDALS inspector job; community yoga class and workshops; and rental space for small events like baby showers, bridal showers and small intimate weddings.

The building is also home to two upstairs apartments, and the Pools, in a letter to the Economic Development Advisory Board, said they would remodel the downstairs, need to update roof and plumbing issues and possibly redo the facade on the building.

