City Council covers much ground in short time

In what has to be one of the fastest meetings in years, the Nashua City Council covered a variety of topics in just 32 minutes Monday night.

Chief among those issues is a new accounting system that city staff will use for the water bills that will come out in September.

Council members were reminded that residents will see a bill that looks different, but that’s only because of the new system. City leaders also said that they will begin billing “by the gallon,” rather than “cubic feet,” which should make it easier for residents to know exactly how much water their households are using each month.

