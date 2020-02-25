Home / News / City Council deals with garbage, approves Hotel/Motel Tax grants

City Council deals with garbage, approves Hotel/Motel Tax grants

Tue, 02/25/2020 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Bob Fenske

New Hampton’s City Council will decide next week if it will absorb a rate increase from Jendro Sanitation or pass it along to city residents.

The Council last week was notified that Jendro, which provides garbage and recycling services for the city, had requested a 2.3 percent rate increase based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for its recycling services.

Technically, the city serves as just a “pass through” entity when it comes to garbage pickup because Jendro recoups its costs through the sale of the “yellow bags” that are picked up each week by Jendro employees.

For more on this story see the February 25 Tribune.

