City Council extends lower speed limit near school

The New Hampton City Council last week approved a request by the TRIBE Trail Committee to extend the 25 mile-per-hour speed limit on West Main Street near what will be the high school and middle school complex.

And that was welcome news to New Hampton Community Schools Superintendent Jay Jurrens.

“It’s something we’ve wanted even before the middle school was built,” he said, “because that 25 miles per hour sign was literally at the driveway [of the high school]. It was a safety concern for us.”

