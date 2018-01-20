City Council gets good news with annual audit

The New Hampton City Council heard from representatives from Hacker/Nelson regarding the annual audit for 2016/17 at the regular meeting on Monday. The council was informed that revenues were larger than expenditures, expenses were consistent with the previous year, and the city of New Hampton was in a good financial position.

Councilman Cory McDonald wondered how New Hampton compared to other northeast Iowa communities, and was told that the city was better than average.

“I’m impressed,” McDonald said. “In my time here, the city has been run very well. I’d just like to say ‘good job’ to all the people responsible for that.”

The audit reported that about 49 percent of the city’s general fund receipts comes from property taxes, with about 12 percent coming from intergovernmental sources and about 12 percent coming from charges for services. About 30 percent of expenditures go to culture and recreation, 28 percent goes to public safety, 16 percent goes to general government and 14 percent goes to capital projects.

The council also heard third readings and unanimously voted to pass two ordinances on Monday.

