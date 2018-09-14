City Council gets update on utility billing

The new utility billing system is up and running for the city of Nashua, City Council members learned at last week’s meeting.

Residents will see a few changes on their water bills, such as the city will now be billing in gallons and not in cubic feet. This will be easier for the residents in Nashua to figure out exactly how much water they use a month.

There are now more payment options which include paying online at www.govpay.net or using their debit or credit cards.

— For more on this story, see the Sept. 13 Nashua Reporter.