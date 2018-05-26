Home / News / City Council may allow fireworks to be sold in city

City Council may allow fireworks to be sold in city

Sat, 05/26/2018 - 7:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Mira Schmitt-Cash

The city of New Hampton allows applications for temporary use permits to shoot fireworks, but currently does not allow for the sale of fireworks. A Mitchell company hopes to change that.
Katie Mostek of Mitchell, who co-owns Flashing Thunder Fireworks with her husband, Jeremy, asked the quorum of five out of nine Planning and Zoning Commission members present on May 15 to change its ordinance to allow fireworks to be sold in city limits.
The City Council wants to hear from citizens on a proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance that would lead to businesses being able to sell fireworks in the city.
— For more on this story, see the May 25 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

