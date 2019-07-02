City Council meets new sheriff’s deputy

Chickasaw County Sheriff Marty Hemann was proud to introduce a new deputy to the Nashua City Council on Monday evening. Zach Isakson began with the Sheriff’s Office in late December and has been learning the ropes in his new position.

Isakson is a Charles City High School graduate who began his college career playing baseball at Coe College in Cedar Rapids. After realizing he was not going to make it to the big leagues he transferred to Wartburg College in Waverly and received his Business Management degree.

Hemann wanted to introduce Isakson to the Council since one of his duties will be patrolling Nashua.

